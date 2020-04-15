21-year-old Charged for Shooting with Intent

Crime: Police Charged A Westmoreland Man For Killing
A 21-year-old fisherman of Port Henderson Road, St Catherine, was on Monday charged with shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The man, Renardo Bell otherwise called ‘Josh’, was reported to have been amongst a group of men, all armed with gun, who walked up and shot the complainant who was standing along Market Road in Majesty Gardens, St. Andrew.

This was at about 6:40 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8.

The complainant was taken to hospital where he was treated and later released.

Bell was later apprehended and charged after a question and answer session.

His court date is being finalized.

