Latest Jamaica News, St Ann (McKoy’s News): The body of a St. Ann’s Man was recovered three days after he drowned.

The man, 21-year-old Rojae Cole who is from Moneague area of the parish, drowned on Wednesday, March 18, however, his body was not found by members of the Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard until Saturday, March 21.

It is being reported that Cole and his friends went swimming when he got into difficulties and drowned.