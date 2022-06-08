21 Killed, 87 Injured in East Iran Following Train Derailment

A passenger train in eastern Iran hit an excavator more than half its cars derailed, killing 21 and injuring 87 on Wednesday (July 8).

The derailment occurred close to the city of Tabas in the desert, and it was the latest tragedy to befall the Islamic Republic in recent weeks. Tehran is currently struggling under the sanctions imposed by the United States, and any possibility of a return to its nuclear deal with world powers is currently uncertain.

The train, operated by the state-owned Islamic Republic Railway, carried 350 passengers from the village of Tabas, 340 miles southeast of Tehran, to the city of Yazd.

The journey began with an overnight train from Iran’s holy city of Mashhad.

Authorities did not immediately explain how the derailment occurred in the rural scrubland near the railway bridge; nonetheless, it appeared, based on images taken after the collision, that the train’s locomotive passed the excavator and that later cars somehow collided with the digger.

An injured passenger told Iranian State television that, “Passengers were bouncing in the car like balls in the air”.

The number of casualties was reported by the state-run IRNA news agency, citing emergency officials.

Rescue crews, including ambulances and helicopters, arrived in the rural area where communication is limited. According to officials, over a dozen people were critically injured, with several being taken to local hospitals.

Aerial footage of the accident site showed train cars on their sides, with some rescuers hurrying to the scene to assist the injured.

 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com