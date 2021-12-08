2022 is Lazer Maytrixxs’s Year

Lazer Maytrixx and his manager Andre Minto Harmony Beach Park in Montego Bay

Recording artiste, , whose real name is Fredrick Marsh, says, 2022 will be the year that his music career takes off.

Recently, Lazer Maytrixx has been signed by Love and Gratitude production, which is owned by Andre Minto.

 After his signing with St. Mary based label, he has released four singles namely, General, Ghetto Story, Sweet Reggae music and Bedroom ft. Steffy Biz, which is his most popular song.

 But even though Lazer’s goal is to capitalize on 2022 to make a name for himself, he is not new to the music industry as he has worked with several veterans in the music industry. These include Buju Banton, the Shocking Vibes Crew label, Elephant Man, Warlord from Montego Bay, Diamond Chip, Percy Chin’s Jah Life label and much more.

 While working with Elephant man, he has toured within various European countries as his opening act.

But though his label originates in St. Mary, Lazer is from Tucker, located in St. James. While he was growing up, he attended the Granville All-Age as well as Cornwall College.

 As Lazer looks to the future, he is eager to release his music videos for Ghetto Story and Bedroom featuring Steffy Biz in the next few weeks.

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com