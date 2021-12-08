2022 is Lazer Maytrixxs’s Year

Recording artiste, , whose real name is Fredrick Marsh, says, 2022 will be the year that his music career takes off.

Recently, Lazer Maytrixx has been signed by Love and Gratitude production, which is owned by Andre Minto.

After his signing with St. Mary based label, he has released four singles namely, General, Ghetto Story, Sweet Reggae music and Bedroom ft. Steffy Biz, which is his most popular song.

But even though Lazer’s goal is to capitalize on 2022 to make a name for himself, he is not new to the music industry as he has worked with several veterans in the music industry. These include Buju Banton, the Shocking Vibes Crew label, Elephant Man, Warlord from Montego Bay, Diamond Chip, Percy Chin’s Jah Life label and much more.

While working with Elephant man, he has toured within various European countries as his opening act.

But though his label originates in St. Mary, Lazer is from Tucker, located in St. James. While he was growing up, he attended the Granville All-Age as well as Cornwall College.

As Lazer looks to the future, he is eager to release his music videos for Ghetto Story and Bedroom featuring Steffy Biz in the next few weeks.