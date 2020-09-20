“2020 Carnival Costumes valid for next year” says Bacchanal director

Co-director of Bacchanal Jamaica, the island’s oldest carnival band says costumes purchased this year will still be valid for the April 11,2021 staging of road march.

“The costumes that were promised will be the costumes for next carnival. They are still in boxes in our storage units waiting for our patrons,” he told McKoys News.

On Friday, Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett announced that carnival will be postponed until April 11 next year. This is due to a continued increase in the number of coronavirus cases. Up to this morning, there were 4,988 confirmed cases with 67 fatalities.

The road parade originally scheduled for Sunday, April 19 was first postponed to Sunday, October 25.

The other two major bands are Xodus Carnival and Xaymaca International.

In the statement, the Minister said the government fully understands the effect of the cancellation, however it is for the best.

“We are mindful of the significant economic loss this will have on our country, as this event generates billions annually, with many small and medium sized enterprises benefitting from the celebrations. However, the Government of Jamaica must continue to put strong measures in place to prevent unnecessary exposure of our people and visitors to the deadly disease,” he said.

Ammar Jr added that his band understands the decision.

“Nobody is happy, but we have all accepted it and we understand that it’s in the best interest of our patrons. We take the health of our patrons extremely serious,” he told our news team.