2019 World Championships Finalist Pettersson Throws 66.93m in Sweden

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Simon Pettersson of Sweden threw 66.93 meters to take top honours in what was likely one of just a handful of athletics competitions to take place on the planet Friday, April 10, 2020, in Växjö, Sweden.

The 2017 and 2019 World Championships finalist, produced a solid series, opening with a 64.44 meters effort in the first round, following with throws of 62.11 meters and 64.06 meters in rounds two and three. With momentum on his side, he improved to 65.02 meters and 65.22 meters before coming up just short of the 67 meters line with his final throw which moves him up to No. 3 on the 2020 world list and a personal best.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

expo-march2020
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....