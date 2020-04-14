2019 World Championships Finalist Pettersson Throws 66.93m in Sweden

Simon Pettersson of Sweden threw 66.93 meters to take top honours in what was likely one of just a handful of athletics competitions to take place on the planet Friday, April 10, 2020, in Växjö, Sweden.

The 2017 and 2019 World Championships finalist, produced a solid series, opening with a 64.44 meters effort in the first round, following with throws of 62.11 meters and 64.06 meters in rounds two and three. With momentum on his side, he improved to 65.02 meters and 65.22 meters before coming up just short of the 67 meters line with his final throw which moves him up to No. 3 on the 2020 world list and a personal best.