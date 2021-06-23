2019 World champion 800m Donavan Brazier misses Olympic team in Eugene

Doha 2019 world champion and American record-holder Donavan Brazier finished last in the men’s 800-metres final at the US trials and failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

The 24-year-old Brazier faded to last in the 800m and will miss a second successive Olympics. He was a pre-trials favourite in 2016, at age 19, coming off a 1:43.55 and NCAA victory, but he failed to get out of the first round then.

Brazier finished the race in 1:47.88 more than four seconds behind the winner, Clayton Murphy, who won bronze at the 2016 Rio Games.

This time, Isaiah Jewett, who recently won an NCAA title at 800 meters for USC came in second and Bryce Hoppel finished third to round out the Olympic team.

Brazier said after the race that he believes he made a move a bit too early in the race and ran out of gas in the final 200 meters.

Brazier’s last-place finish comes roughly five years after he finished 19th at the 2016 Olympic trials, which he described to reporters in a news conference last week as a “self-destruction.”