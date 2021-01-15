2016 Olympic 100m Hurdles Champion Brianna Rollins-McNeal Provisionally Suspended

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) says 2016 Olympic 100m hurdles champion Brianna McNeal has been provisionally suspended from athletics after being charged with breaching anti-doping rules.

The American is accused of “tampering within the results management process”, the Athletics Integrity Unit said.

The 29-year-old Rollins-McNeal won gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics and was also the 2013 world champion.

Rollins-McNeal missed the 2017 World Championships while serving a one-year ban for missing three drug tests.

Tampering or attempted tampering with any part of doping control carries a ban of up to four years if proved.

As Rollins-McNeal has served a ban in the past, if found guilty she could face a ban of up to eight years.

The American was disqualified from the 100m hurdles at the 2019 worlds in Doha after a false start in the qualification.

Rollins-McNeal is the fourth-fastest woman in history in her event. She clocked 12.26 seconds at the US national championships.