2016 Olympic 100m Hurdles Champion Brianna Rollins-McNeal Provisionally Suspended

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) says 2016 Olympic 100m hurdles champion Brianna McNeal has been provisionally suspended from athletics after being charged with breaching anti-doping rules.

The American is accused of “tampering within the results management process”, the Athletics Integrity Unit said.

The 29-year-old Rollins-McNeal won gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics and was also the 2013 world champion.

Rollins-McNeal missed the 2017 World Championships while serving a one-year ban for missing three drug tests.

Tampering or attempted tampering with any part of doping control carries a ban of up to four years if proved.

As Rollins-McNeal has served a ban in the past, if found guilty she could face a ban of up to eight years.

The American was disqualified from the 100m hurdles at the 2019 worlds in Doha after a false start in the qualification.

Rollins-McNeal is the fourth-fastest woman in history in her event. She clocked 12.26 seconds at the US national championships.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....