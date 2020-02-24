200 Pounds of Ganja Seized in St Elizabeth

Latest Jamaica News, St Elizabeth (McKoy’s News): The Narcotics and Marine police seized over 200 pounds of compressed ganja, during an operation carried out in Nain community, St Elizabeth, on Saturday February 22.

No one has been arrested so far in connection with the seizure.

Reports by the police are that between the hours of 3:00 a.m., and 9:00 a.m., lawmen conducted an operation at a premises in the community, and seized several packages containing the drug.

The police say they believed the drug was being prepared for export, and also they have not yet established a street value for the seizure.