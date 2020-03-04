20 Year Old Girl Commits Suicide After Discovering The Man She Fell In Love With Online Was Her Best Friend.
Renae Marsden killed herself in 2013. After Marsden broke up with online dating partner Brayden Spiteri, she learned that the he is a figure created by her girlfriend Camila Zeidan. Because she was too sad and angry, she chose to commit suicide. However, after the incident, Zeidan was not charged with a crime.
From November to 2 in 2011 till she died, Marsden, 20, has been dating with a man named Brayden, and even plans to marry him.
Marsden’s sad family asked Zeidan to “tell the truth” for an emotional investigation.
Marsden’s sad mother Teresa said that it was time for Zeidan to confess her crimes. She said: “We were ‘robbed’ and waited seven years and got nothing. She could have tell everything today and brought us peace, but she still chose not to do it.”
The deceased’s sister Monique added: “Today she could choose to say something, but she didn’t. She took my sister away from me and she still denied it!”
Zeidan denied the crime during a recent interrogation, insisting that she and Marsden created the character “Brayden” and said they created the character so that the two could “be together”. “That’s why I played this role and fall in love with her through this role,” Zeidan said in court.
