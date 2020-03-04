20 Year Old Girl Commits Suicide After Discovering The Man She Fell In Love With Online Was Her Best Friend.

Renae Marsden killed herself in 2013. After Marsden broke up with online dating partner Brayden Spiteri, she learned that the he is a figure created by her girlfriend Camila Zeidan. Because she was too sad and angry, she chose to commit suicide. However, after the incident, Zeidan was not charged with a crime.

From November to 2 in 2011 till she died, Marsden, 20, has been dating with a man named Brayden, and even plans to marry him.

Brayden claimed he was held in Goulburn prison, so they could not meet. The two sent over 11,000 text messages to each other. But this so-called man was actually only an artificial figure created by her girlfriend, Zeidan.