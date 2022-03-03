20 Students Arrive Home From Ukraine

Twenty Jamaican students arrived safely at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay on Wednesday evening (March 2) from Ukraine.

Their journey home was arranged by the Government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.

State Minister in the Ministry, Hon. Leslie Campbell, who was on hand to welcome the students, said that getting the students home safely was “always a priority”.

He noted that the Government has a “commitment and responsibility” to get “our students” out of harm’s way.

Mr. Campbell said that the 20 students will be given all the support needed “in what must be a traumatising experience”.

“We have to ensure their mental state is ready,” he added.

The State Minister said the Jamaican Government stands in solidarity with Ukraine.

For his part, student Matthew DeSilva said he will always remember the generosity of the Ukrainians, adding that “I have only wonderful memories” of the people.

“I can only speak for myself. We entered Ukraine to study. I studied engineering but I want to make this clear to everybody… we wouldn’t have been able to leave this country without the help of these people,” he said.

Medical student Chelsea Williams, who is in the fourth year of her programme, said she is happy to be back in Jamaica and will be taking time to contemplate her next steps.

“I’m practically two years away from finishing. The university, if it has been destroyed, I don’t know how I will get my transcript… to start school somewhere else,” she noted.