2 women killed by vehicle that did not stop

Two women are dead following a hit and run collision in Spanish Town, St Catherine, Monday, August 24.

Dead are forty-one-year-old Sharlene Shand and fifty-one-year-old Maxine Banton both of Job’s Lane, Spanish Town in St. Catherine.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 6:27 a.m., 2010 black, Mazda Atenza motor car was being driven along the Spanish Town Bypass, in the vicinity of El Prado Verde when the vehicle drifted from the left side of the road to the right side where both pedestrians were mowed down. The driver, whilst swerving back onto the roadway also collided with a pedal cyclist and did not stop. Shand, Banton and the cyclist were taken to hospital, where Shand and Banton succumbed to their injuries.

The motor car was later recovered in Tawes Pen in the parish and transported to the Spanish Town police station.

The driver of the motor car is being sought.

Investigations continue.