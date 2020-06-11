2 St James PNP Councillors Expelled

Two People’s National Party (PNP) councillors in the St James Municipal Corporation (SJMC) were booted from the Council at today’s monthly meeting in Montego Bay, in the parish.

They are Sylvan Reid of Salt Spring Division and Gladstone Bent of the Catadupa Division.

The SJMC today moved a motion for them to be expelled under by- laws of the Corporation that they had missed three consecutive meetings of the General Council.

Mr Reid, who was at the meeting, had risen to make a point about a matter but Senator Charles Sinclair rose on a point of order to establish that Mr Reid and Mr Bent had missed three consecutive meetings. He said those meetings were in the COVID-19 period when the councillors were crucial to represent their constituents.

Both men are set to contest the removal from the SJMC.