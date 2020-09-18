2 sisters shot dead

Two women were shot and killed in Mona Commons St Andrew Kingston on Thursday,

September 17.

Dead are 31-year-old Shauna-Kay Hunter o/c “Tiffany” and 23-year-old Raenae Martell o/c

“Tassy” both unemployed of Mona Commons, Kingston 6. Mona Commons is a densely

settled informal community across from the University Hospital of the West Indies.

Reports from the Papine Police are that about 2:15 p.m., Hunter and Martell were among a

group of persons in the community when they were approached by four men travelling on

two motorcycles. Two of the men brandished firearms and opened gunfire at them. Hunter

ran into a lane nearby while Martell ran into her yard. Police said both women were chased

by the gunmen who continued shooting at them. They were both shot and injured.

Hunter was assisted to the nearby University Hospital of the West Indies by citizens, while

Martell was assisted to the same institution shortly after by the police. Both women were

pronounced dead.

The Police are appealing to persons who may be able to assist investigators to contact the

Half-Way-Tree Police at 876-926-8184-5 or Crime Stop at 311 or Police 119 emergency

number.

Investigation continue.