2 Shot Dead, Another Injured in Darliston, Westmoreland

Two men were murdered and another shot and injured by two armed men who carried out an attack in High Gate community, Darliston, Westmoreland on Monday, March 21.

Those killed have been identified as 35-year-old Soneil Leslie, and 22-year-old Nicholas Warlock, both of High Gate community.

Reports by the Darliston police are that about 10:00 pm,, the three victims were among other patrons at a shop in High Gate when a group of men drove to the area.

Two of the men alighted and opened fire on the occupants of the shop, hitting the three victims. They then jumped back in the waiting motor car which sped away.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the wounded men were rushed to hospital, where  Warlock and Leslie were pronounced dead, and the other victim treated and admitted in serious condition.

 

