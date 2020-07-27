2 Nigerians charged for lottery scamming in St James

Detectives attached to the Area One Lottery Scamming Task Force have charged two

Nigerians for suspected lottery scamming or breaches of the Law Reform (Fraudulent

Transactions) (Special Provisions) Act.

Charged are 34-year-old Folashade Bakare and 32-year-old Yusuf Abiodun Bakare, both of

Lagos in Nigeria. They were also charged under the Immigration Act and will appear in the

St James Parish Court on Wednesday, July 29 to answer to the charges.

The foreigners, who were residing locally in Bogue Heights, St James, were arrested at the

Sangster International Airport, St. James on Wednesday, July 22. According to reports, the

two were collecting packages at the cargo section of the facility. When the package was

searched, customs officers discovered that it contained bank cards. When the men could not

satisfactorily account for the items, the Police were called in.

Police said that during the investigation that followed, identity information belonging to other

persons was allegedly found. A search of their premises revealed additional devices that

reportedly contained identity information of persons residing overseas.