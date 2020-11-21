2 more COVID-19 deaths

Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported Friday, taking the total to 237. At the same time, there were 89 new positive cases, with the total now numbering 10,240.

The deaths were women, one a 35-year-old from St Catherine and the other an 84-year-old from Westmoreland.

Among the 89 new cases the youngest was 11 months and the oldest 83 years. Kingston and St Andrew accounted for 27 of the cases, followed by St Catherine 19 and St James 14.

There were 49 recoveries Friday, pushing that total to 5,481 while there remained 4,381 active cases. Of those 81 are in hospital, 12 critically ill.