2 more COVID-19 deaths, 104 new cases

Two more Jamaicans have died from COVID 19 and 104 new cases
were reported Saturday.
The death total is now 231, the latest fatalities being an 82-year-old
female from St Catherine and a 92-year-old male from Manchester.
The 104 positive cases reported Saturday, included people between
the ages of two years and 87 years and was the first time in more
than a week the new cases number for a day went over the 100
mark. The COVID-19 infections total is now 9,884.
The parishes contributing the most to Saturday’s numbers were: St
Catherine, 35; Kingston and St Andrew, 20 and St James 12.
There were 20 recoveries yesterday bringing the total recovered to
5,248 cases and leaving 4,274 active.
Seventy-eight are in hospital with the virus. Six of those are critical.
