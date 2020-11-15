2 more COVID-19 deaths, 104 new cases

Two more Jamaicans have died from COVID 19 and 104 new cases

were reported Saturday.

The death total is now 231, the latest fatalities being an 82-year-old

female from St Catherine and a 92-year-old male from Manchester.

The 104 positive cases reported Saturday, included people between

the ages of two years and 87 years and was the first time in more

than a week the new cases number for a day went over the 100

mark. The COVID-19 infections total is now 9,884.

The parishes contributing the most to Saturday’s numbers were: St

Catherine, 35; Kingston and St Andrew, 20 and St James 12.

There were 20 recoveries yesterday bringing the total recovered to

5,248 cases and leaving 4,274 active.

Seventy-eight are in hospital with the virus. Six of those are critical.