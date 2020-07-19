2 men charged for cache of weapons, ammo

The two men who were held in connection with the seizure of a cache of weapons and

ammunition in Westmoreland on Friday, July 17, have been charged.

They are: 33-year-old Tonio Gooden and 23-year-old Alphanso Bruce, both of Barracks

Road in Westmoreland. They are charged with illegal possession of firearm and illegal

possession of ammunition.

They were arrested after a targeted operation carried out by sleuths assigned to the

Specialized Operations Branch led to the seizure of six firearms and more than 100 rounds of

ammunition. An AK47 rifle was among the cache of guns seized, which also included five

handguns. One hundred and thirty eight assorted rounds of ammunition, more than a million

dollars in Jamaican and United States of America currencies, cellular phones and lead sheets

were also seized.

The men’s court dates are being finalised.