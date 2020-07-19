2 men charged for cache of weapons, ammo

The two men who were held in connection with the seizure of a cache of weapons and
ammunition in Westmoreland on Friday, July 17, have been charged.
They are: 33-year-old Tonio Gooden and 23-year-old Alphanso Bruce, both of Barracks
Road in Westmoreland. They are charged with illegal possession of firearm and illegal
possession of ammunition.
They were arrested after a targeted operation carried out by sleuths assigned to the
Specialized Operations Branch led to the seizure of six firearms and more than 100 rounds of
ammunition. An AK47 rifle was among the cache of guns seized, which also included five
handguns. One hundred and thirty eight assorted rounds of ammunition, more than a million
dollars in Jamaican and United States of America currencies, cellular phones and lead sheets
were also seized.
The men’s court dates are being finalised.