2-Lbs of Cocaine Found in Box at FedEx, Fairview, Mobay

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The St James police have launched an investigation surrounding the seizure of a quantity of cocaine, which was discovered in a box, at the FedEx courier service’s office, at Fairview Complex, in Montego Bay, St James, on Wednesday, June 2.

No one has been arrested in connection with the seizure.

Reports by the police are that about 2:30 pm, security personnel at FedEx office were going through a shipment, when they noticed a suspicious box.

Checks were made, and it was discovered that the box contained cocaine weighing approximately 2 pounds.

The drugs was seized and handed over to the Narcotics Division.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....