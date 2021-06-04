2-Lbs of Cocaine Found in Box at FedEx, Fairview, Mobay

The St James police have launched an investigation surrounding the seizure of a quantity of cocaine, which was discovered in a box, at the FedEx courier service’s office, at Fairview Complex, in Montego Bay, St James, on Wednesday, June 2.

No one has been arrested in connection with the seizure.

Reports by the police are that about 2:30 pm, security personnel at FedEx office were going through a shipment, when they noticed a suspicious box.

Checks were made, and it was discovered that the box contained cocaine weighing approximately 2 pounds.

The drugs was seized and handed over to the Narcotics Division.