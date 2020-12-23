2 killed in St Mary crash

Pedal Cyclist Killed in Vehicular Collision in St. Catherine
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Jamaica News: Two people are dead following a vehicular crash in St. Mary Monday, December 21.

Dead are 32-year-old Kioma Williams, a music producer of Nightingale Avenue, Kingston 3 and 39-year-old  Alecia Woods of Shortwood Drive, Kingston 8.

Reports are that about 3:30 p.m., both persons were travelling on the Iter Boreal main road in a Honda Civic motorcar towards Buff  Bay, when the vehicle was hit by a Toyota Mark X travelling in the opposite direction. The driver of the Toyota Mark X allegedly  swerved to avoid a pot hole, lost control of the vehicle and the vehicle collided into the Honda Civic. The drivers and passengers of both vehicles were transported to hospital for treatment where Williams was pronounced dead.

Woods later succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday, December 22.

Investigations continue.

Le Antonio's Foundation Feeding Programme

Le Antonio’s Foundation Feeding Programme

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....