2 killed in St Mary crash

Jamaica News: Two people are dead following a vehicular crash in St. Mary Monday, December 21.

Dead are 32-year-old Kioma Williams, a music producer of Nightingale Avenue, Kingston 3 and 39-year-old Alecia Woods of Shortwood Drive, Kingston 8.

Reports are that about 3:30 p.m., both persons were travelling on the Iter Boreal main road in a Honda Civic motorcar towards Buff Bay, when the vehicle was hit by a Toyota Mark X travelling in the opposite direction. The driver of the Toyota Mark X allegedly swerved to avoid a pot hole, lost control of the vehicle and the vehicle collided into the Honda Civic. The drivers and passengers of both vehicles were transported to hospital for treatment where Williams was pronounced dead.

Woods later succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday, December 22.

Investigations continue.