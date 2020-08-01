2 guns seized in Salt Spring, St James

Police seized two firearms including an assault rifle during a joint police/military operation in

Salt Spring, St. James on Friday, July 31.

Reports from the Montego Hills Police are that about 6:30 p.m., lawmen were in the area

when a section of the community was searched and one Omni assault rifle with a magazine

containing eighteen 5.56 rounds of ammunition and one Uzi sub-machine gun with a

magazine containing fifteen 9mm rounds of ammunition were found in bushes.

No one was arrested in relation to this seizure.

Investigation continues.