2 guns seized in Salt Spring, St James

Police seized two firearms including an assault rifle during a joint police/military operation in
Salt Spring, St. James on Friday, July 31.

Reports from the Montego Hills Police are that about 6:30 p.m., lawmen were in the area
when a section of the community was searched and one Omni assault rifle with a magazine
containing eighteen 5.56 rounds of ammunition and one Uzi sub-machine gun with a
magazine containing fifteen 9mm rounds of ammunition were found in bushes.

No one was arrested in relation to this seizure.

Investigation continues.

