2 gunmen shot dead after robbery

Police shot and killed two gunmen Tuesday afternoon, following a robbery in

which a businessman was shot and killed in St Thomas.

The businessman who was killed in Prospect, east St Thomas, has been

identified as thirty-two-year-old Dexter Anthony Charles Rhoden. The men

shot and killed were not identified.

Rhoden was shot shortly after mid-day when gunmen went to his business

place demanding money. He was pronounced dead at Princess Margaret

Hospital, nearby.

Reports are that police responded to calls from residents and intercepted a car

carrying four men on the Lyssons Main road, less than three miles away. It is

reported that the men in the getaway car opened gunfire on the police who

returned fire during a chase.

Two of the gunmen were killed and one held. Another escaped. Police said

they recovered two firearms.