2 doctors test positive for COVID-19

JCF’S QUICK RESPONSE TO COVID-19
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Two doctors have tested positive for COVID-19. The doctors are reportedly assigned to the Kingston Public Hospital and are now in isolation. A doctor at the hospital told McKoy’s News this will have serious implications for the hospital where resources are already stretched .

Le Antonio's Foundation Feeding Programme

Le Antonio’s Foundation Feeding Programme

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....