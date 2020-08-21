Two doctors have tested positive for COVID-19. The doctors are reportedly assigned to the Kingston Public Hospital and are now in isolation. A doctor at the hospital told McKoy’s News this will have serious implications for the hospital where resources are already stretched .
2 doctors test positive for COVID-19
