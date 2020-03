Jamaica News: A pool cleaner and a contractor was pronounced dead upon arrival of the hospital after injuries received in a vehicular accident on the Sunbury main road in Clarendon.

The two men: 34-year-old Ryan Johnson and 67-year-old Calvin Hayles, were said to be traveling in opposite directions when the rider of a Hi-Rev E-200 motorcycle lost control and collided with a Tiger E-200 that was traveling in the opposite direction.

Both men were from the Sunbury district in the parish.