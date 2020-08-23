2 charged with murder of vice principal

Two men have been arrested and charged with the April 9, 2020 murder of 53-year-old

Colleen Walker, former vice-principal of Excelsior High School.

Charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and illegal possession of firearm and

ammunition are:

 33-year-old Randy Raymond otherwise called ‘Teecha’, of no fixed address, and

 31-year-old Michael Small otherwise called ‘Hour’, a truck driver of New Haven,

Kingston 20.

Reports from the Duhaney Park Police are that about 5:15 p.m., Miss Walker was attending

to flowers at her home located in Queensbury, Kingston 19, when she was pounced upon by a

man on foot, who opened gunfire hitting her multiple times to the upper body. She was taken

to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The charges against the men come after extensive and coordinated investigations carried out

by detectives assigned to the St. Andrew South Police Division and the Jamaica Constabulary

Force’s (JCF) Communication Forensics and CyberCrime Division (CFCD).

Their court dates are being finalized.