2 charged in $35-M ganja bust

Jamaica News: Police have charged two men following the seizure of ganja worth $35 million and a car, in Manchester.

Police said the seized the drug in Spur Tree district, Manchester on Monday, May 4.

Charged for breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act are: 60-year-old Keith McLean, a mason and 29-year-old Leon Crowal Jr, a businessman, both of Spur Tree district, Manchester.

McLean and Crowal Jr were charged on Friday, May 8 with possession of ganja, taking steps preparatory to export ganja, dealing in ganja, conspiracy and using premises for storage of ganja.

Meantime they said they have named Leon Crowal as a person of interest.

The men were arrested following coordinated operations at two premises in the area about 8:45 p.m., Monday During the search of the premises, approximately 8,700 pounds of compressed ganja was seized. The estimated street value of the illicit drug is J$35 million. One motor vehicle was also seized in the incident.

McLean and Crowal Jr are scheduled to appear before the Manchester Parish Court on Tuesday, May 12.

Meanwhile, the police are renewing their appeal for Person of Interest Leon Crowal Snr. to turn himself in.

Crowal Snr is being asked to make contact with detectives at the Area Three Narcotics facility at 38B DeCarteret Road in Mandeville, Manchester by 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, May 10.

Additionally, anyone knowing his whereabouts is being asked to contact the Narcotics Police at 876-923-5729, Crime Stop at 311, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.