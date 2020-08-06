2 arrested for guns found in Norwood, St James

Police arrested two men in connection with the seizure of two guns and ammunition during

an operation in Norwood, St James, on Wednesday morning, August 5.

This latest seizure brings to nine the number of illegal guns seized in the parish over the past

two weeks.

Reports by the police are that, a joint military/police team carried out an operation at sections

of Norwood community, where several premises were searched.

During the search of one premises, the lawmen discovered the weapons, two 9mm semi

automatic pistols along with several rounds of ammunition.

The police also said that two men were taken into custody in connection with the seizure.