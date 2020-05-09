$2.5 M worth of ganja, credit card grabber seized in Hanover

Jamaica News: Police seized four hundred and forty-five (445) pounds of ganja, a credit card grabber and a point of sale machine during a raid in Green Island, Hanover, Thursday May 7.

The ganja was valued at $2.8 million.

Two persons were arrested and charged for possession and dealing in ganja and taking preparatory steps to export. They are 59-year-old Patrick Moseley, farmer and 53-year-old Mabel Myrie, vendor both of Kendal district, Green Island in the parish.

Reports are that between 5:00 a.m., and 8:00 a.m., police officers conducted a search of a property where two hundred and seventy-seven bags containing the ganja, and other items were found.

Police said investigations are now being carried out into whether the credit card grabber and point of sale machine have been used to defraud anyone.