192 Jamaicans to Return Wednesday

Nearly two hundred Jamaicans are expected back in the island tomorrow, Wednesday, from the United States, under the “controlled re-entry’ programme.

The one hundred and ninety-two Jamaicans are to arrive in two flights — one from Ft Lauderdale, Florida and the other from New York.

This will be the second set of Jamaicans to be brought back home with Government assistance. All of them will be taken into 14-day quarantine in a Government facility. The first batch of Jamaicans from overseas arrived in the island on Wednesday May 6, on a chartered flight from the United Kingdom. The Government initially said there were 122 of them. Six have so far tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, in providing details of the repatriation, at a virtual media conference on Monday, May 11, said both flights were fully booked.

She said all those returning have gone through the processes in contacting the relevant Jamaican missions in the US and establishing the hardships being experienced and their need to return to Jamaica. “We look forward to welcoming them in accordance with the protocols that have been agreed,” Mrs Johnson Smith said.