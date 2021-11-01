19-Year-Old Killed, Two Others Injured, in Flankers, St James

Detectives in the parish of St James are probing Friday night’s, October 28, shooting death of a teenager, and the wounding of two other men, along Seaview Heights in Flankers, St James.

The deceased has been identified as 19-year-old Damion Smith, also of Flankers, St James.

Reports by the police are that about 8:30 p.m., Smith and the two other victims were walking along Seaview Heights main road in the community, when they were pounced upon by armed men who opened fire hitting them multiple times.

Smith died on the spot, while the other two victims who are said to be employed to a fast food outlet in Montego Bay, as motorcycle delivery men, were taken to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where they were treated and admitted.