19-Year-Old Girl Obsessed With Social Media Commits Suicide After Not Getting Enough Likes!

19-Year-Old Girl Obsessed With Social Media Commits Suicide After Not Getting Enough Likes!
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Chloe, a beautiful teenage girl who lived in the UK thought there was nothing good about her life if she wasn’t getting likes, she became too obsessed with social media and decided to kill herself before Christmas.

Before Chloe’s death, her sister Jade had noticed that she was targeted by online trolls who would send nasty messages to her. The teen would cry because of these messages and her sister would try to console her as much as she could.

However, the 19-year-old girl didn’t see that she was beautiful both inside and out, as she was caring and did a lot for Jade’s baby and others.

Chloe only talked about the number of likes she got and the horrible comments that were written under her posts, after she started using social media. She forgot all the plans she had made for her life before.

The sister now says her world has been shattered, and the family could not celebrate Christmas after Chloe’s death.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Recent News
19-Year-Old Girl Obsessed With Social Media Commits Suicide After Not Getting Enough Likes!
19-Year-Old Girl Obsessed With Social Media Commits Suicide After Not Getting Enough Likes!
This is the Innocent/Mentally Ill man Quada & Friends allegedly Beat & Burned Alive
This is the Innocent/Mentally Ill man Quada & Friends allegedly Beat & Burned Alive
Lapwing the top craft carver
Lapwing the top craft carver
‘Hot Granny’ went shopping in craft Market
‘Hot Granny’ went shopping in craft Market
Signs That Might Indicate that you are in an Abusive Relationship
Signs That Might Indicate that you are in an Abusive Relationship
Tifa Joins Star-studded cast for Upcoming Series
Tifa Joins Star-studded cast for Upcoming Series
Another Motorcyclist Perish in Westmoreland
Another Motorcyclist Perish in Westmoreland
Two Men and a Teenager Charged for Illegal Gun in Refrigerator, in Westmoreland
Two Men and a Teenager Charged for Illegal Gun in Refrigerator, in Westmoreland
Man Falls to His Death after Drinking Rum in St James
Man Falls to His Death after Drinking Rum in St James

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....