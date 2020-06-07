19 more COVID-19 recoveries, 1 new confirmed positive for Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica. Saturday, June 6, 2020: Jamaica has recorded 19 new
COVID-19 recoveries and one new confirmed positive in the last 24 hours.
This gives the island a 68% recovery rate, as the total number of persons released from
care moves to 404 and the number of confirmed cases to 596.
The new confirmed case is a 41-year-old male of a St. Catherine address, who is a
contact of a confirmed case. The case brings to 218 the number of cases classified as
contacts of confirmed cases.
In addition, Jamaica now has 96 imported cases; 27 local transmission cases not
epidemiologically linked; 235 cases linked to a workplace cluster; and 20 under
investigation.
Some 341 or 57% of the confirmed cases are females and 255 or 43% are males. They
range in ages from 2 months to 87 years.
Jamaica’s testing numbers are now up to 14,223, with 230 new samples tested in the last
24 hours. In addition to the 596 positives, there are 13,595 negatives and 32 pending
