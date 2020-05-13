18-year-old Terry-Ann England Missing, from St James

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 18-year-old Terry-Ann England of Gordon Crescent, Granville, St. James who has been missing since Monday, May 11.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 172 centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) tall.

Reports from the Cambridge Police are that Terry-Ann was last seen at home about 10:40 p.m., dressed in a white blouse and black sweat pants. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Terry-Ann England is being asked to contact the Cambridge Police at 876-912-2266, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

