18-Year-Old Girl Charged for Stabbing 16-Year-Old Boyfriend

The St Ann police have arrested and charged a 18-year-old girl for stabbing her 16-year-old boyfriend, during a incident in Liberty Valley, Brown’s Town, St Ann on Tuesday, July 18.
Facing charges of Wounding With Intent is Somoya Reid, also of Liberty Valley.
Reports by the St Ann Bay police are that about 10:30pm, Reid went to visit her boyfriend,when an argument development between them.
During the dispute, she reportedly brandished a rachet knife and stabbed the teen to the regions of his neck.
The wounded teen was rushed to hospital where he was treated and admitted.
Following an investigation, Reid was arrested by the police and subsequently charged.