18-year-old Dijonea Taylor Missing from Kingston

Eighteen-year-old Dijonea Taylor of Charles Street, Kingston CSO has been missing since Monday, October 31.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Central Police are that about 3:00 p.m., Taylor was last seen at a mall in Portmore, St. Catherine. When last seen she was dressed in a pink and black blouse, a black skirt and a pair of floral shoes.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Dijonea Taylor is asked to contact the Central Police at (876) 922- 8860, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

