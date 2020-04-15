18-year-old Charged with Murder

An 18-year-old St Andrew man has been charged for the shooting death of 29-year-old Ezra Bennett of Crescent Road in the parish.

The man, Shavar Smith, a barber of Crescent Road was on Monday charged with murder, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

The police are reporting that about 4:45 a.m., on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, three gunmen entered Bennett’s yard and opened gunfire hitting him several times.

He was taken to the hospital but died while undergoing treatment.

Smith was pointed out on an identification parade and was charged following a question and answer session.