18-Year-old Charged with Murder in Kingston

The Kingston police have arrested and charged a 18-year-old youth in connection with a murder incident which occurred on Spanish Town road, Boe-Tie-Lane in Kingston 11 on October 9, of last year.

Vassell has been charged in connection with the murder of 27-year-old Steffon Morgan, construction worker, also of Boe-Tie-Lane in Kingston.

Reports by the Hunts Bay Police are that about 9:30am, Vassell and another man approached the now deceased and shot him multiples times.

Morgan was rushed to the Kingston public hospital where he reportedly told persons that Vassell had shot him before he died.

Following an investigation, Vassell was arrested after being on the run for over four months, and subsequently charged with murder last Tuesday, January 25.