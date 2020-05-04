18 people arrested at a party for breaking COVID-19 related law

Police have arrested and charged eighteen persons who were held at a party in downtown Kingston, Saturday night, May 2t in breach of the law banning parties, as the nation fights COVID-19.

A video circulating on social media shows several people at a party and police, including a senior officer rounding them up.

They were arrested by a team of police from the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB) and the Kingston Central Police for breaching of the Disaster Risk Management Act on Orange Street in Kingston last night.

They are:

Ian Scott 41-year-old tiler of Orange Street, Kingston

Nayeer Brown 32-year-old electronics salesman of Orange Street, Kingston

Kerri-Anne Wilson 22-year-old, student of Orange Street, Kingston

Michael Isaacs 27-year-old machine operator of Orange Street, Kingston

Errol Sinclair 68-year-old, unemployed of Orange Street, Kingston

Kevin Wilson 42-year-old, footballer of Orange Street, Kingston

Shanice Powell 25-year-old, firefighter of Orange Street, Kingston

Javier Ellis 28-year-old, janitor of Tarrant Drive, Kingston 10

Kenroy Collins 23-year-old, forklift operator of Gordon Road , Kingston

Kingston Jermaine Reid 21-year-old, factory worker of Gordon Road , Kingston

Kingston Jevaughn Walker 25-year-old, machine operator of Gordon Road , Kingston

Kingston Alex Hanson 24-year-old machine operator of Gordon Road , Kingston

Kingston Glenford Elvin 42-year-old, firefighter of Old Hope Road, Kingston 6

Elvin 42-year-old, firefighter of Old Hope Road, Kingston 6 Gossett Haye 68-year-old, a carpenter of Boulevard Park, Kingston 11

Carl Jackson 44-year-old, porter of Wellington Street, Kingston 4

– RicktonWauchoupe 58-year-old, groundsman of Four Forty Drive, Kingston 20

Devon Armsby 41-year-old, labourer of Four Forty Drive, Kingston 20

Steve Brown 35-year-old, a construction worker of Four Forty Drive, Kingston 20

Reports from the PSTEB are that about 7:15 p.m., the team was on patrol on Orange Street when they heard loud music playing and proceeded to investigate the source. They subsequently, found a group of people at a party and instructed them to go home. The majority complied, however, eighteen did not which resulted in the violators being arrested and charged for breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act.

They were all granted bail and are scheduled to appear in the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court on Tuesday, June 30.