17-Yrs-Old Student Murdered in Hanover, Brother also Shot and Wounded

Detectives attached to the Lucea police in Hanover, have commenced a probe into the death of a 17-year-old student, and the shooting and wounding of his elder brother, at their home in Campbell’s Hill, Lances Bay, Hanover, on Tuesday morning, February 23.

The dead student has been identified as Zyion Curtis, otherwise called ‘ Hill Top Boss’, of Campbell’s Hill, in Lances Bay, and student of Rhodes Hall High School, in Green Island, also in Hanover.

His 24-year-old brother was also shot and seriously injured during the incident.

Reports by the Lucea police are that about 1:30 am, Curtis and his elder brother (TJ), were asleep in bed, when a group of armed men kicked open the front door to the two apartment board dwelling house.

The gunmen then sprayed the occupants with bullets, and both siblings reportedly received gunshot wounds to their bodies, while their mother, who was asleep in the adjoining room to the house, managed to escape unhurt.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the wounded student, and his brother, were rushed to the Noel Holmes Hospital in Lucea, where Curtis was pronounced dead, and the elder brother is now battling for life at hospital.