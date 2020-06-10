17-year-old Trishele Nichols Missing, from Kingston

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Trishele Nichols of Richards Weir Elliston Flat, Kingston 7 who has been missing since Monday, June 08.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 160 centimetres (5 feet 3 inches) tall.

Reports from the Papine Police are that Nichols was last seen at home wearing a blue tunic and a white blouse. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Trishele Nichols is being asked to contact the Papine Police at 876-927-2047, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....