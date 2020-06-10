17-year-old Trishele Nichols Missing, from Kingston

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Trishele Nichols of Richards Weir Elliston Flat, Kingston 7 who has been missing since Monday, June 08.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 160 centimetres (5 feet 3 inches) tall.

Reports from the Papine Police are that Nichols was last seen at home wearing a blue tunic and a white blouse. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Trishele Nichols is being asked to contact the Papine Police at 876-927-2047, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.