17-year-old Toni-Ann Gordon Missing, from St James

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Toni-Ann Gordon, of Pleasant View, Salt Spring in St. James who has been missing since Thursday, January 07.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports from the Montego Bay Police are that Toni-Ann was last seen at home. When last seen she was wearing a green blouse, blue jeans and a pair of slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Toni-Ann Gordon is being asked to contact the Montego Bay Police at 876-952-8626, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....