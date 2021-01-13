17-year-old Toni-Ann Gordon Missing, from St James

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Toni-Ann Gordon, of Pleasant View, Salt Spring in St. James who has been missing since Thursday, January 07.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports from the Montego Bay Police are that Toni-Ann was last seen at home. When last seen she was wearing a green blouse, blue jeans and a pair of slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Toni-Ann Gordon is being asked to contact the Montego Bay Police at 876-952-8626, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.