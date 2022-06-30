17-year-old Shot and Killed in Westmoreland

A teen boy was fatally shot in a yard on Ricketts Avenue in Savanna-La-Mar, Westmoreland on Thursday morning.

He has been identified as Jayre Francis, also known as “Jay,” of Ricketts Street in the parish.

According to police reports, residents heard explosions at 3:00 a.m., and Francis’ body was discovered at 5:20 a.m. with several gunshot wounds to his head and torso. He also had neck lacerations.

Francis was transported to the Savanna-La-Mar Public General Hospital and where he was pronounced dead.