17-year-old Samantha Lawrence Missing, from Kingston

17-year-old Samantha Lawrence of Cresent Road, Kingston 13 who has been missing since Monday, May 17.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 168 centimetres ( 5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that about 7:30 a.m., Samantha was last seen at home wearing a white blouse with blue pipping on each sleeve , blue skirt and a pair of black shoes. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Samantha Lawrence is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at (876) 923-7111, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police Station.