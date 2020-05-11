17-year-old Rickeisha Wilson Missing, from Clarendon

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Rickeisha Wilson of Bucknor district, May Pen, Clarendon who has been missing since Monday, May 04.

She of dark complexion, stout build and is about 145 centimetres (4 feet 9 inches) tall.

Reports from the May Pen Police are that Rickeisha was seen at home about 11:00 a.m. wearing a red blouse, blue jeans and a pair of black slippers. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Rickeisha Wilson is being asked to contact the May Pen Police at 876-986-2208, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

No photograph of Rickeisha Wilson was available at the time of this publication.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....