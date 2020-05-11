17-year-old Rickeisha Wilson Missing, from Clarendon

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Rickeisha Wilson of Bucknor district, May Pen, Clarendon who has been missing since Monday, May 04.

She of dark complexion, stout build and is about 145 centimetres (4 feet 9 inches) tall.

Reports from the May Pen Police are that Rickeisha was seen at home about 11:00 a.m. wearing a red blouse, blue jeans and a pair of black slippers. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Rickeisha Wilson is being asked to contact the May Pen Police at 876-986-2208, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

No photograph of Rickeisha Wilson was available at the time of this publication.