17-year-old Marsharee Vassel Missing, from St Elizabeth

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Marsharee Vassel of Bowley Ground district, St Elizabeth, who has been missing since Sunday, June 14.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and is about (5 feet) tall.

Reports from the Black River Police are that Marsharee was last seen about 7:00 p.m. wearing an orange blouse, blue jeans shorts and black slippers. All subsequent attempts to locate her have failed.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Marsharee Vassel is being asked to contact the Black River Police at 876-965-2232, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

