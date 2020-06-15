17-year-old Marian Morrison Missing, from Clarendon

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Marian Morrison of Corn Piece Settlement, Hayes, Clarendon who has been missing since Monday, June 8.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about144 centimetres (5 feet 9 inches) tall.

Reports from the Hayes Police are that about 10:30 a.m., Marian was last seen at home dressed in a pink-and-gray belly-skin blouse and blue jeans. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Marian Morrison is being asked to contact the Hayes Police at 876-986-5130, Police 119 emergency number of the nearest police station.

No photograph of Marian Morrison was available at the time of this publication.

