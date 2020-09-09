17-year-old Khaleisha Duncan Missing, from Clarendon

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Khaleisha Duncan otherwise called ‘Jannelle’ of Evans Meadows, Denbigh in Clarendon who has been missing since Tuesday, September 01.Claren

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

Reports from the May Pen Police are that about 9:00 p.m., Khaleisha was last seen at home. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Khaleisha Duncan is being asked to contact the May Pen Police at 876-986-2208, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Khaleisha Duncan was made available at the time of this release.