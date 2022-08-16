17-year-old Jadah Robinson Missing, from St Catherine

17-year-old Jadah Robinson of Graville Road, Portmore, St. Catherine has been missing since Wednesday, August 10.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Waterford Police are that about 9:00 p.m., Jadah was last seen at home wearing a floral dress. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jadah Robinson is being asked to contact the Waterford Police at 876-988-1763, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.