17-year-old Jadah Robinson Missing, from St Catherine

17-year-old Jadah Robinson of Graville Road, Portmore, St. Catherine has been missing since Wednesday, August 10.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Waterford Police are that about 9:00 p.m., Jadah was last seen at home wearing a floral dress. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jadah Robinson is being asked to contact the Waterford Police at 876-988-1763, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Rhemii Ice - Twenty Four Hours

Lyrically Badd - Ride or Die

Lyrically Badd - Missing You (Audio Visual) ft. Chikie Grainz

Rhemii Ice live at Margaritaville Montego Bay

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com