17-year-old Girl Missing From St.Andrew

17-year-old Girl Missing From St.Andrew
17-year-old Girl Missing From St.Andrew

November 13, 2021- An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Linda Burrell of Burnside Valley district, Red Hills, St. Andrew who has been missing since Tuesday, November 9. 

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 187 centimetres (6 feet 2 inches) tall. 

Reports from the Half Way Tree Police are that about 9:00 a.m., Linda was last seen at home; her mode of dress is unknown and she has not been heard from since. 

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Linda Burrell is being asked to contact the Half Way Tree Police at 876-926-8184, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com