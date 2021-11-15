17-year-old Girl Missing From St.Andrew

November 13, 2021- An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Linda Burrell of Burnside Valley district, Red Hills, St. Andrew who has been missing since Tuesday, November 9.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 187 centimetres (6 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports from the Half Way Tree Police are that about 9:00 a.m., Linda was last seen at home; her mode of dress is unknown and she has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Linda Burrell is being asked to contact the Half Way Tree Police at 876-926-8184, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.